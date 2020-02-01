10-year-old visiting law enforcement in each state shares hugs with New Hanover Co. deputies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A little girl is on a mission to let every law enforcement officer know how special they are by giving them a hug.
The 10-year-old’s name is Rosalyn Baldwin, but she also goes by “Rosalyn Love” because she wants officers and deputies feel loved.
She visited the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Friday, popping in and out of offices sharing warm hugs with deputies. She also presented deputies with handmade hearts.
“Most people act scared of police officers nowadays, don’t want to be near them or any of that. I really wanted to do something about that and there’s another reason why I wanted to do the mission. You know, get people to get close to police officers instead of them feeling lonely or a little bit afraid- the opposite of that,” Rosalyn Baldwin said.
Rosalyn is from North Carolina but now lives in Louisiana. Her goal is to visit a department in each of the 50 states; Right now, she has already checked off 35.
