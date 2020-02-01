WECT to feature special reports, documentary during Black History Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the most influential African- American business leaders in U.S. history was born and raised in Columbus County.
Charles Clinton Spaulding grew up on a farm in a rural community called Farmer’s Union just outside Clarkton.
Spaulding later moved to Durham, N.C. and become the President of North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance which became America’s largest black-owned business with assets of over $40 million at the time of his death.
Spaulding’s significance to local black history is just one of several stories WECT will feature during Black History Month.
Every Thursday in February on WECT News at 6, Frances Weller will have a special report. A documentary on perhaps the most historical moment in local black history during the Civil War will also be spotlighted.
The first Black History Month report will air Thursday, February 6 on WECT News at 6.
