UNCW earns victory at Hofstra

HAMPSTEA, N.Y. (WECT) - Senior guard Lacey Suggs scored a game-high 17 points, including 13 in the second half, and grabbed seven rebounds to lead UNCW to a 62-59 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball victory over Hofstra at the Mack Sports Complex on Friday evening.
The Seahawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak, improved to 6-13 overall and 3-5 in the CAA. Hofstra, meanwhile, dipped to 3-16 overall and 0-8 against league foes after losing its 10th straight game.
Suggs anchored three UNCW players in double figures after making 6-of-8 shots from the floor along with a 4-for-6 showing at the free throw line. Junior forward Carol-Anne Obusek added 11 points with six rebounds and a career-high five blocks while senior guard Ahyiona Vason chipped in 10 points with five assists and five steals.
Hofstra was paced by redshirt sophomore forward Jaylen Hines’ 16 points and nine rebounds while sophomore guard JaKayla Brown contributed 12 points off the bench. Freshman guard Sorelle Ineza tallied 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and a 3-for-5 effort from the foul line.
The Seahawks complete their three-game road swing on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a 2 p.m. CAA matinee at Northeastern.
