Second suspect in Wilmington drug trafficking case sentenced in federal court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The final suspect in a massive Wilmington drug conspiracy has been sentenced to prison time by a federal judge.
Nathaniel Josey was sentenced to seven years behind bars Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine, two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack and possession with intent to distribute cocaine back.
Anthony Williams of Wilmington was sentenced to 14 years in prison last year for his involvement in the same drug trafficking case.
The FBI and local law enforcement began their investigation into the pair back in 2017. Undercover officers bought cocaine from Josey multiple times and arrested him in June of 2017 after they searched his car. Later, when officials searched his home in Brunswick County, they seized several ounces of cocaine and crack, more than $60,000 in drug proceeds, two loaded handguns and numerous long guns.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned Williams was Josey’s supplier. When investigators searched Williams’ home, detectives found 10 kilograms of cocaine, more than 380 grams of crack cocaine, items used to convert cocaine into crack cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and more than $205,000 in drug proceeds.
The release from the DOJ notes Williams imported and distributed approximately 60 kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine during the course of the drug conspiracy.
