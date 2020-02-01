Reggie Shuford: Growing up in Wilmington helped shape his civil rights career (”1 on 1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I was probably eight or nine years old, and we missed the (school) bus,” he recalls. “We attended elementary school around Greenfield Lake. The only thing we could do was to walk to school, and we were told we absolutely could not do that because people would be out to get little black children, and the KKK were around, so it was not safe for little Black children to walk in certain neighborhoods. That struck me as odd. It made me scared, frankly, for most of my childhood that there would be people out there who would be out to get us because they did not like the color of our skin.”