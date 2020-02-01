NHC schools announces family support night in wake of teacher’s arrest for felony sex crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a family support night for Roland Grise and Hoggard families after a middle school band teacher was jailed for child sex crimes.
According to the email from the district, two sessions will be held Wednesday, February 5 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Roland Grise Middle School’s auditorium.
“This week has been an extremely difficult one for our community as we look to support our students and staff in the wake of Peter Frank, former band teacher, being arrested on charges of taking indecent liberties with students. During this week, school and district staff have been working very diligently in a number of ways to support our school communities,” the email notes.
During the event, the school district will be offering information on community resources and support. The Carousel Center, Coastal Horizons, district senior staff, school administration, and law enforcement will be present and available for support of students, former students, and families who are victims of possible crimes.
“We continue to encourage anyone with information on possible crimes to contact law enforcement immediately. If there are other concerns that you need to make the school district aware of, please call or use the Ethix 360 online reporting system located at www.NHCS.net.”
The sheriff’s office has set up a dedicated phone line for the Peter Frank investigation. People with information on the case should call 910-798-4399.
