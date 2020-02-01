N.C. solider killed overseas returns home, community shows up in droves to show support

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community showed up in droves Saturday to honor the sacrifice Specialist Antonio Moore made for his country. People lined the streets of Wilmington with American Flags to pay their respects and show support to his family.
Thousands of people watched as Moore returned to Wilmington just after 12 p.m. His flag-draped coffin had arrived at Dover Air Force Base earlier in the week.
Buffalo Soldiers from Wilmington escorted the procession from Wilmington International Airport to its final destination at Wilmington Burial and Cremation.
Moore, 22, of Wilmington, was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade. He died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.
He was deployed to Syria as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve. It was his first deployment.
Governor Roy Cooper has extended an order for all United States and North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Tues. Feb. 4, in honor of Moore.
The young soldier awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon
Moore graduated from John T. Hoggard high school in 2016 and was a member of the football team. He worked as a line cook at Katy’s Bar and Grill when he wasn’t playing football or at school.
Moore is survived by his parents and four siblings.
Moore’s obituary was posted on the funeral home’s website this week. Condolences for Moore’s family may be left by clicking on the obituary and then clicking on “Post a Condolence.”
For those who would like to send cards, please mail them to:
Renee Graham C/O Specialist Antonio Moore
309 North Carolina Avenue | Wilmington, NC 28401
An account was set up to accept donations in Spc. Moore’s name. The proceeds will benefit the Hoggard football program.
The viewing service for Moore will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 3-6 p.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation, located at 1535 S. 41st St. in Wilmington.
The funeral will be held at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2711 Princess Place Dr. in Wilmington.
The family asks that all cell phones are turned off before entering the viewing and funeral services, as they want to honor Moore by celebrating his life without distractions.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.