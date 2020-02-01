First Alert Forecast: rain to taper off as first February weekend kicks off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you, and happy first day of February! Clouds will continue to pour rain for a little bit during the wee morning hours, but anything more than localized poor-drainage flooding is unlikely. Clouds will linger during the day Saturday as high temperatures grow to the upper 50s.
Skies begin to clear Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper 30s, rebounding to near 60 sunday afternoon amid clear skies. If you’re having an outdoor component to your Super Bowl party, like grilling, that’ll be awesome. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 50s at game time.
Next week trends quite warm with a growing chance of fog and showers. Catch details on that in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like, tap into a full ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App.
