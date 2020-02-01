First Alert Forecast: clearing skies, warming temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far and the first day of February!
Clouds will stick around through the afternoon and evening hours, but begin to clear out overnight. Hardly a cloud in sight for tomorrow, as well as Monday! Ideal conditions tomorrow for any Super Bowl parties! Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for Sunday afternoon, and drop through the 50s during game time.
Temperatures will continue to gradually increase through the next several days, getting into the 70s for much of the week ahead. You can see your 7 day forecast below for the Wilmington area. To see your 10 day forecast, specifically for your back yard or on the go check it out on your free WECT weather app!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.