Wilmington picked for MovieMaker’s list of ‘Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recently was named one of the “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker,” the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Inc. announced.
MovieMaker ranked Wilmington ninth on its list of “Best Small Cities or Towns.”
“Wilmington is back in the film and television production business,” said Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Inc. “We are honored that Wilmington was chosen and has received this recognition. It is a true testament to the world-class crew and the dedication of EUE Screen Gems Studios that the region has been recognized.
"Additionally, with support from local government and the area’s citizens, Wilmington is back in the spotlight.”
MovieMaker’s 2020 Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker:
Best Large Cities
20. San Antonio, TX
19. Houston, TX
18. San Diego, CA 17. Kansas City, MO 16. Cleveland, OH
15. Miami, FL 14. Cincinnati, OH 13. Dallas, TX
12. San Francisco, CA
11. Portland, OR 10. Boston, MA 9. Philadelphia, PA 8. Memphis, TN
7. Montreal, QC
6. Austin, TX
5. Toronto, ON
4. Atlanta, GA
3. Vancouver, BC
2. Chicago, IL
1. Albuquerque, NM
Best Smaller Cities and Towns
10. Newark, NJ
9. Wilmington, NC
8. Providence, RI
7. Knoxville, TN
6. Ashland, OR
5. Richmond, VA
4. Pittsburgh, PA
3. Santa Fe, NM
2. New Orleans, LA
1. Savannah, GA
