Wilmington Fire Department Assistant Chief announces retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the Wilmington Fire Department’s longest running employees will officially retire Friday.
Assistant Fire Chief Frank Blackley will retire Friday after 35 years of public service with the Wilmington Fire Department. During his time with the department, Chief Blackley has served as fire investigator, fire marshal, interim fire chief, assistant fire chief of operations an his final assignment as assistant fire chief of support.
Blackley began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the Winter Park Fire Department while he was a high school student at J T Hoggard.
Chief Blackley holds a master’s in public administration with a concentration in urban and regional planning from UNC Wilmington. According to the press release from the fire department, he is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and has received the “Chief Fire Officer” designation from The Commission on Professional Credentialing.
The chief previously served two years as president of the North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Association where he became involved with Vision 20/20 – National Strategies for Fire Loss Prevention and their efforts to promote community risk reduction. In recent years, he has taught nationally for Vision 20/20, is one of the group’s technical advisors, and assisted in development of a National Fire Academy course on community risk reduction.
“Chief Blackley is a great friend who has dedicated his life to helping others,” Fire Chief C.V. “Buddy” Martinette said. “As our Support Services Chief, who is principally responsible for our financial management, he has been a great advocate of the citizens tax money. He will be sorely missed.”
On Friday, Chief Blackley will be escorted home from fire headquarters by firefighters on Truck 1 before signing off for the final time.
In retirement, Chief Blackley plans to spend more time with his family and still do some work with Wilmington Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office.
