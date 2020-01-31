UNCW men’s tennis opens spring with victory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Senior Michael Copeland trimmed Wofford’s Diego Lasada, 6-4, 7-5, to propel No. 80 UNCW past Wofford, 5-2, in the spring home opener for the Seahawks early Friday at the UNCW Tennis Courts.
The Seahawks, playing the first of three straight home matches, improved to 1-3 with the win. The Terriers remained winless at 0-3 this spring.
UNCW dropped the doubles point, but used its depth in singles to pull out the victory after season-opening losses to Duke, Southern Cal and Cal Santa Barbara. After falling in the early point, Bruno Caula (No. 2), Davidie Innocenti (No. 5) and Daniel Groom (No. 4) registered singles wins, setting up Copeland’s clinching win.
“I thought we responded well after losing a tough doubles point by winning the first set on all six courts,” said veteran UNCW head coach Mait DuBois. “I give Wofford credit. They played better as the match went on and we had some very tight finishes. We feel good about getting five of the six singles matches against a good Wofford team. We really appreciate the fan support from those who came out in the cold weather to support us.”
UNCW continues its home stand early Sunday with a 1 p.m. match with Radford. The Terriers are back in action on Saturday when they battle Radford in a 1 p.m. match at the UNCW Tennis Courts.
UNCW 5, Wofford 2 Jan. 31, 2020 | UNCW Tennis Courts | Wilmington, N.C.
Singles
1. Julian Chousa (WOF) def. Austin Hussey (UNCW), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
2. Bruno Caula (UNCW) def. Omar Williams (WOF), 6-2, 7-5
3. Leonardo Sprovieri (UNCW) def. Edu Villar (WOF), 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
4. Daniel Groom (UNCW) def. Lucas Cerbelli (WOF), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
5. Davide Innocenti (UNCW) def. Javi Casasolas (WOF), 6-3, 6-4
6. Michael Copeland (UNCW) def. Diego Losada (WOF), 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
1. Julian Chousa/Omar Williams (WOF) def. #36 Bruno Caula/Daniel Groom (UNCW), 6-4
2. Javi Casasolas/Callum Rendle (WOF) def. Michael Copeland/Austin Hussey (UNCW), 6-3
3. Cole Groetsch/Dillon Gooch (UNCW) def. Diego Losada/Lucas Cerbelli (WOF), 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,5,4,6,1,3)
