Tillis holding cash advantage in North Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The leading fundraisers to date in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race have announced largely similar contribution numbers for the previous three months.
Republican incumbent Thom Tillis’ campaign says he took in $1.9 million for the fourth quarter. Democrat Cal Cunningham said earlier he raised $1.6 million. Tillis still appears to have had a significant cash advantage entering 2020.
Friday is the deadline to file fourth-quarter reports. Five Democrats and four Republicans are running for their parties’ nominations in the March 3 primary.
Tillis and Cunningham have already been running television ads.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)