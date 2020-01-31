Suspect wanted for assault on a female could be in Pender, New Hanover counties

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators are reaching out to the public for help finding a person wanted for assault on a female.
Pender County Deputies say Jarrad Joseph Dishaw has lived in Pender County in the past. The 44-year-old suspect has outstanding charges stemming from a domestic assault in the Rocky Point area on January 14.
He is known to frequent the Blue Clay Road area in New Hanover County and rides a black scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 910-259-1515.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.