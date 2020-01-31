Procession for Spc. Antonio Moore scheduled for Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A procession honoring Spc. Antonio Moore is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1.
Moore, who was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, Moore is expected to arrive at Wilmington International Airport at noon on Saturday then depart the airport between 12:20 and 12:30 p.m.
Here is the planned procession route:
- South on 23rd St
- East on MLK
- South on College
- Right on 41st St
- Wilmington Burial and Cremation
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.