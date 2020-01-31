Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Elon

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has depended on freshmen. For the Huskies, seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's total scoring, including 63 percent of all Huskies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent of Elon's points this season.