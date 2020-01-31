Karen Pence, wife of vice president, visits Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WITN) - Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, visited with military spouses Thursday at Camp Lejeune talking about their employment challenges, and how she plans to help.
Pence said she stands with military spouses, and wants to help combat their employment struggles.
“We know that you all are well educated, tenacious, flexible, hard working, and tremendous assets to your country and your communities," she said.
Officials say the average military family will get permanent change of station, or PCS orders, every two to three years. Destiny McClure used to be a certified nursing assistant in California but gave that up after moving to North Carolina.
“With the time that it takes to get those certifications, I mean that’s already time lost," McClure said. "And by the time you do get into the application process and get a job, you’re blinking and the next thing you know, you’re getting PCS-ed again.”
Maegan Marquez says she didn’t bother going for a degree in something she knew would require state-by-state certifications.
“I had toyed around with teaching, because I liked coaching, and I used to be at a school and do that," she said. "But being in different states all the time, you have to go re-test, and go do this and that, and it was like, well this really doesn’t make sense.”
