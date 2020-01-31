Jaki Shelton Green, North Carolina Poet Laureate, is featured guest at upcoming Writers’ Night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Writers’ Night, which benefits the Friends School of Wilmington, will feature North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 4 at Wilmington’s Bourgie Nights.
Green is a poet, teacher, community arts advocate, and the author of eight collections of poetry, published in over eighty national and international anthologies and magazines. She is the first African American and the third woman to serve in this position, appointed in June 2018. Green teaches at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies.
Writers’ Night provides an opportunity to hear agents of social change.
New York Times bestselling author, Wiley Cash, will lead the discussion.
Proceeds from the evening will help Friends School of Wilmington, which is a pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade school that incorporates a Quaker academic program.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.