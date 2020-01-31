Free tax preparation and filing available for New Hanover Co. residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of New Hanover County can receive free tax preparation and filing by IRS-certified volunteers through the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service is available for all county residents, regardless of age, at the following locations, dates and times:
New Hanover County Senior Resource Center (2222 S. College Road, Wilmington)
Hours: Jan. 31–March 6: Mon., Wed. & Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 9 – April 15: Times are to be determined due to construction at the Senior Resource Center. New times will be announced closer to March 9.
New Hanover County Downtown Library (201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington)
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 – Wednesday, April 15
Town of Carolina Beach (300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach)
Hours: Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-noon. Monday, February 3 – Wednesday, April 15
“Last year we filed more than 5,000 federal and state returns, totaling more than $2.5 million in refunds for our residents,” said New Hanover County Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “Our certified tax preparer can answer questions and help prepare personal income taxes. The VITA program is a great resource for our community.”
County officials say there are no pre-scheduled appointments, but individuals can sign up in person for a time slot beginning at 8 a.m. each morning. After signing up, they can leave and and return 20 minutes before their scheduled time slot.
Volunteers are not able to assist with past year returns or amended returns until March 2020, nor can they assist with rental income, clergy returns, casualty or theft losses or returns with inherited property.
Taxpayers should bring the following documents:
- Photo I.D. for taxpayer and spouse
- Social Security cards or equivalent for ALL taxpayers and dependents
- Proof of health insurance coverage: Forms 1095A, B or C; Marketplace exemption letter
- Copy of last year’s income tax return
- Income documents—Forms W2, SSA, 1099R, 1099G W2G, other 1099 forms, self-employment income, or documents relating to any other income
- Brokerage statements—sale of stock and bonds
- Educational expenses
- If you want to itemize expenses you will need: Detailed list and receipts for medical expenses, charitable contributions, real estate taxes and mortgage interest (form 1098)
- For direct deposit of refund, you will need a check or deposit slip from your bank with the routing number for your account
For more information, including program restrictions and allowances, visit the Senior Resource Center website or call 910-798-6406.
