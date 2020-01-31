First Alert Forecast: quick and substantial dose of rain on the way this evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and Happy Friday afternoon! Wilmington has officially tallied 1.6 inches of January rain and a speedy storm system should deliver at least several tenths of an inch more to the Cape Fear Region before the end of the 31st. Here are your First Alert Forecast details for...
Friday: Sunshine will fade behind increasing and thickening clouds and odds for a shower will grow from 0% early to 50% by sunset, so you’ll want to tote an umbrella just in case. Expect temperatures to swell to the seasonable 50s for afternoon highs.
Friday night: Clouds will pour rain but anything more than localized poor-drainage flooding is unlikely. Thunder is possible but severe storms are unlikely. Temperatures will settle into the 40s - cold enough to where you’ll want to bundle up but not quite cold enough for ice worries.
Saturday into Sunday: Clouds will break for long clear spells and daytime temperatures will grow to the 50s to around 60. If you’re having an outdoor component to your Super Bowl party, like grilling, that’ll be awesome. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 50s at game time.
Next week trends quite warm with a growing chance of fog and showers. Catch details on that in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like, tap into a full ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App.
