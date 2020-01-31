Controversy over ECU trustees’ interference with SGA election widens

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A controversy over two East Carolina University trustees trying to influence a student election widened Thursday with the release of public documents.
WITN obtained a complaint late Thursday from Board of Trustees chair Vern Davenport, vice chair Fielding Miller, and secretary Vince Smith.
It says trustees Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore reached out to an unnamed student, first through Facebook messenger on January 12th, to get them to run for SGA president. That SGA position is a voting member of the ECU Board of Trustees.
The letter says the next day the three met, and apparently that conversation was recorded. A redacted transcript of that recording was given to WITN by the UNC System as part of a public records request.
The BOT leadership claim that Lewis and Moore “intended that the student, if elected, would join them and other Trustees in what they described as a “seven” member majority vote for the purpose of advancing their objectives”. One of those was to elect a new chair for the board.
The letter says the two trustees promised "substantial support" for the student's campaign as long as it was kept confidential from other trustees "and the public at large". Financial contributions would be made to the campaign as long as the student was not required to disclose where the money came from, according to the complaint letter.
All of this could be in violation of UNC System policy.
The three trustees have asked the UNC Governance Committee to recommend Lewis and Moore be removed from the BOT.
Days after that letter, Moore fired back and asked that Davenport and Foster be removed from the BOT as well. Moore claims the two forced Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster to resign from the university's Board of Visitors back in November over his role in the Dan Gerlach situation.
In a letter to Governance Committee Chair Powers last Friday, both Lewis and Moore say of the meeting with the student "it was with best intentions of furthering the higher interests of the University. In hindsight, and upon further reflection, we now appreciate that the discussions during the meeting may not have been the best approach to governance at ECU."
The two say they regret that this has become another controversy for the university.
