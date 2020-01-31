Verizon outages impact much of North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you are having issues with your cell phone's network, you're probably not alone.
According to outage maps on Down Detector, there are widespread service outages for Verizon customers. Some US Cellular customers appear to be experiencing an outage as well.
A chart on the website shows outages started around 9:30 a.m. These outages are causing customers to have issues with their cell phones and internet.
According to the Down Detector map, the outage is reaching much of North Carolina, including Wilmington, Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Charlotte and several other cities.
It is unclear when services will be fully restored.
