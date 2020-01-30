65-year-old habitual felon sentenced for stealing appliances from new homes

“A realtor noticed water coming from underneath the front door and the inside garage door," a new release from the District Attorney’s Office states. "When the realtor entered the home, he found the entire home was flooded and the refrigerator and dishwasher had been stolen. There was extensive damage due to flooding to the home, which was unoccupied but under contract at the time. The flooding was caused by the suspect cutting the water line when stealing the dishwasher.”