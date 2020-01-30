West Bladen standout scores all 41 points for Knights

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not unusual for West Bladen senior guard Tyre Boykin to lead the Knights in scoring.
In Monday’s 60-41 loss to East Bladen, Boykin, who will play for the University of Missouri Kansas City next year, was the only player to make a bucket, scoring all 41 points for the Knights.
“I didn’t realize,” said Boykin. “I mean my teammates were getting shots. I figured a couple of them had scored, they had open looks. Just an off night.”
“I didn't know he was the only one scoring,” added teammate Trashawn Ballard. “I figured we've been scoring a little bit when he was out. I really couldn't tell.”
In a true team first attitude, Boykin didn’t celebrate his accomplishment, he and his teammates were disappointed in the result of the game.
“I wanted to beat East Bladen,” said Boykin. “I wanted to win; that's all that really matters.”
“Everybody was kind of upset after the game, losing to our rivals,” added teammate Nolan Bryant. “No one said a whole lot about it. For him, it was just any other game. He went out and did his job.”
While the Knights (5-13) haven’t won a lot of games, head coach Travis Pait still believes this year’s team is special.
“The team atmosphere is really good, probably as good as some of the championship teams we’ve had here,” said Pait. “Everyone knows their role on the team. We did have some good looks, we just didn’t make them.”
Friday West Bladen hits the road to face Whiteville.
