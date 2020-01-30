Raleigh-Durham airport staffer charged with ‘secret peeping’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A former Raleigh-Durham International Airport employee was arrested and charged Wednesday with felony secret peeping and other crimes, RDU officials told CBS 17.
Brennan Stevenson, 30, was arrested by RDU Airport police and faces charges of felony secret peeping, felony disseminating image obtained from secret peeping, and felony possessing photographic image from secret peeping.
According to warrants, Stevenson used his cellphone “to take several underneath the clothing/private area photographs of…several unknown females without their consent.”
Warrants also say Stevenson then sold the photographs for profit “on a sharable internet/cloud drive.”
In addition to taking the photos and selling them, warrants say Stevenson still had photos of the women on his cellphone.
Stevenson was arrested after officials say they received a tip about potential illegal activity at the airport.
Stevenson is no longer employed by RDU and is not allowed on airport property.
