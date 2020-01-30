NCDOT contractor ruptures water pipe; 14 Ogden businesses under boil advisory

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen businesses in the Ogden area are under a precautionary boil advisory after a contractor ruptured a water pipe Thursday morning.
According to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority officials, an outside contractor working for the North Carolina Department of Transportation struck a 12-inch water main with a piece of heavy equipment.
The boil advisory is in effect for customers from 6930 to 6940 Market St.
The CFPUA says this will affect 14 commercial customers near the Market Street-Military Cutoff Road intersection.
