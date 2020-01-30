Laney’s Reece Edwards named WECT Athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney’s Reece Edwards is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior scored 23 points and dished out four assists in the Buccaneers, 57-48, win over Topsail.
Edwards played his first games this past week after missing most of the season with an injury.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.