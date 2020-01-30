Investigation leads to dozens of drug charges against Hampstead man

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is facing dozens of drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit.
Louis Charles Webb Jr., 62, was arrested Tuesday evening after detectives had been investigating him for several months for allegedly selling heroin and Oxycodone.
Officials said that Oxycodone prescription medicine was seized during a search of Webb’s home.
He is being held under a $1.15 million bond.
Webb has been charged with:
- trafficking heroin/ opium/ opiates - 4 counts
- trafficking heroin/ opium/ opiates;
- possess heroin;
- poss w/intent m s/d heroin;
- poss w/intent m s/d heroin;
- poss w/intent m s/d heroin;
- possess heroin;
- possess heroin;
- sell heroin;
- sell heroin;
- sell heroin;
- deliver heroin;
- deliver heroin;
- maintain veh/dwell/place cs fel;
- maintain veh/dwell/place cs fel;
- maintain veh/dwell/place cs fel;
- poss w/int m/s/d sched i cs;
- possession schedule i cs - felony;
- manufacture sch i cs;
- manufacture sch i cs;
- manufacture sch i cs;
- sell schedule i cs;
- deliver schedule 1 cs;
- possess drug paraphernalia (not marijuana);
- possess drug paraphernalia (not marijuana);
- possess drug paraphernalia (not marijuana);
