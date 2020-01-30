Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin had a career-high 25 points and Wofford beat The Citadel 79-56. Goodwin shot 11 for 12 from the floor with eight rebounds. Nathan Hoover scored 19 points for Wofford and Storm Murphy added 14 points. The Terriers led 36-30 at halftime then outscored The Citadel 22-13 in the first 10 minutes after intermission. Trevor Stumpe's layup with 5:41 to go made it 70-50. Kaiden Rice had 15 points for the Bulldogs who have lost nine straight. Kaelon Harris, the Bulldogs' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was just 1-of-6 shooting.