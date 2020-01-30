Hardwood head-to-head week two

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Can the UNCW men’s basketball team climb into sixth place in the Colonial Athletic Association standings?
That just one of the many topics that John Smist and former UNCW beat writer Brian Mull discussed in this week’s Hardwood Head-to-Head.
In addition to UNCW basketball, they talked about the play of East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner and North Carolina’s win over N.C. State.
If you have a question about college basketball that you would like answered, email John Smist and they will do their best to answer them each week.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.