First Alert Forecast: January to close on a soggy note

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Catch your Wilmington seven-day forecast right here or, anytime you like, a full ten-day forecast for any exact location on your always-free WECT Weather App...
Rain chances are part of the forecast to close January: 40% Thursday morning, 0% Thursday evening, 0% Friday morning, 40% Friday afternoon, and 80% Friday evening. 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain are possible but neither flooding nor severe thunderstorms nor snow are likely.
A minor carry-over shower chance of 20% is part of your Saturday morning forecast but a high pressure system will look to bring dry skies for most of the weekend. A great look for Groundhog Day and, even more, if your Super Bowl party will have an outdoor component like grilling!
Before you go, note these temperatures: seasonably cool 50s for highs for these last couple of days of January. Daytimes in the 50s will gradually switch to the balmier 60s between February first and third and, for the overnights, expect reasonably cool 30s and 40s. Enjoy!
