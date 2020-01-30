First Alert Forecast: January to close seasonable and soggy, mild temps return as February begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Catch your Wilmington seven-day forecast right here or, anytime you like, a full ten-day forecast for any exact location on your always-free WECT Weather App...
Another round of rain to close the month of January and the work week. So far, Wilmington has picked up around 1.50″ in January which is below normal. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain will be possible heading into Saturday but neither flooding nor severe thunderstorms nor snow are likely.
Rain chances Friday will be near 0% in the morning, 40% by the afternoon and 80% overnight. A minor carry-over shower chance of 20% is part of your Saturday morning forecast but a high pressure system will look to bring dry skies for most of the weekend. A great look for Groundhog Day and, even more, if your Super Bowl party will have an outdoor component like grilling!
As the first week of February carries on, close to seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend. Next week, a ridge of high pressure will build in which will also come with temperatures warming into the 60s and possibly 70 again!
