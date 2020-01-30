Family of Wilmington soldier who died overseas accepts condolences

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the community continues to mourn to loss of Spc. Antonio Moore, loved ones are working to finalize arrangements.
The 22-year-old from Wilmington died in a rollover crash while he was deployed in Syria serving his country.
Wilmington Funeral and Cremation is organizing the service. His obituary was posted on the funeral home’s website this week.
Condolences for Moore’s family may be left by clicking on the obituary below and then clicking on “Post a Condolence.”
“We understand and appreciate that our community wants to honor him and support his family through this difficult time. Once we have complete details we will update you so that our community can pay tribute to this hero who made the ultimate sacrifice,” the funeral home said in a Facebook post.
Formal funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Moore’s family requests that anyone wanting to send flowers, ribbons, food or flags direct them to:
Northside Bridge Builders Building (1019 Princess Street Wilmington, North Carolina) starting January 30, 2020 from 9-5.
For more info, contact Lashonda Sidberry at 910-742-9989.
For those who would like to send cards, please mail them to:
Renee Graham C/O Specialist Antonio Moore
309 North Carolina Avenue Wilmington, NC 28401