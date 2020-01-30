Dancing, Laughing and Coffee: three ingredients for a good time this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What do Football, the 1970s, Mardi Gras, coffee and oysters have in common? They’re all the focal point of events taking place this weekend. While we were all saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Peanut, I can definitively say these happenings will take your mind off this national tragedy. Get ready for our most eclectic mix yet of events taking place during your weekend.
Studio 54 Dance Party
WHERE: Brooklyn Arts Center in Downtown Wilmington
WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8-11 p.m.
COST: $35-$50
Throw it back to that funky 70s style with a Studio 54 70s Dance Party. Get your Groove on with three DJs, a center bar, VIP Lounge, and cash prizes for Best Dressed and Best Dance Couple. Proceeds benefit the Miracle League of Wilmington. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Mardi Gras Masquerade
WHERE: Warehouse 1856 in Downtown Wilmington
WHEN: Friday, January 31, from 8-11 p.m.
COST: $35 VIP Tickets: $80
Get an early start on Mardi Gras with a Mardi Gras Masquerade. Doors open at 7:30. The event features a cocktail party including Mardi Gras themed food, drinks, live jazz music, raffle prizes, tarot card readings, and more. VIP tickets include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds benefit The Junior League of Wilmington. For tickets, check out jlwnc.org.
Stand-Up Comedy
WHERE: Dead Crow Comedy Club - Downtown Wilmington
WHEN: Friday January 31 - Saturday February 1, 2020
SHOW TIMES: 7 p.m. & 9:30pm
COST: $15
Laugh it up with Comedienne Sam Jay. Jay is a writer for Saturday Night Live and recently made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
For tickets and more information, check out deadcrowcomedy.com.
Wilmington Coffee Festival
WHERE: Hannah Block USO/Community Arts Center & Waterline Brewery
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 2020 10 a.m - 4 p.m. & 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
COST: $18+
I can’t seem to get my day going without a cup of joe. And if you’re a fan of all thing’s coffee, this is the hot ticket in town. Wilmington Coffee Fest will percolate from 10-4 Saturday at the Hannah block USO/Community Arts Center.
There, you’ll find representatives from various coffee shops, roasters, demonstrations, lectures, bakers, and some crafty competitions.
And you can purchase them online at WilmingtonCoffeeFest.com.
Pre-Super Bowl Oyster Roast
WHERE: American Legion Post 10
WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.
COST: $35-$45
On Super Bowl Sunday, forego the wings, and prepare for oyster overload at American legion post 10 for their Pre-super bowl oyster roast. From 1 to 4, Gorge on all-you-can-eat oysters and shrimp with Proceeds benefit Legion programs and Post support.
