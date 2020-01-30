Dancing, Laughing and Coffee: three ingredients for a good time this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What do Football, the 1970s, Mardi Gras, coffee and oysters have in common? They’re all the focal point of events taking place this weekend. While we were all saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Peanut, I can definitively say these happenings will take your mind off this national tragedy. Get ready for our most eclectic mix yet of events taking place during your weekend.