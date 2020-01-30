Community comes together to honor Police Chief Ralph Evangelous

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of community members and members of are law enforcement agencies gathered Thursday afternoon to honor Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous as he approaches his final day of work.
Evangelous announced in December 2019 he planned to retire Feb. 1, 2020.
Mayor Bill Saffo and District Attorney Ben David were among the first to speak in the formal part of the retirement reception.
Saffo called Evangelous "one of the finest public servants he's ever met," while David said, "Evangelous couldn't have been a finer Chief both at cermonies like this at three in the afternoon and at three in the morning when the worst things have happened."
After 50 years in law enforcement and 15 years serving the city of Wilmington, Evangelous will begin the next chapter of his life as a citizen outside law enforcement.
Assistant Chief Donny Williams will take over as Interim Police Chief upon Evangelous’ retirement and then it’s up to city council to approve a permanent replacement.
