Wright, High Point visit Campbell

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed just 73.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.1 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 33.1 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 31 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.