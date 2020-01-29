Wilmington’s R&B connection returns with new urban radio station

Senator Luther Jordan owned 1490 AM during the late 1980s and early 1990s. 1490 AM was purchased by Carolina Christian radio in 1992, and signed on the air in March of 1993. Its main source of programming at the time was southern gospel music on 1490 AM. In June of 2000, WWIL 1490 AM became a full-time urban gospel radio station with Bishop James Utley Jr. and team as coordinators.