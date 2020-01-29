Wilmington’s R&B connection returns with new urban radio station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From Teddy Pendergrass to Beyonce’ and Freddy Jackson to Mary J. Blige, a new place for the adult urban crowd to tune in for good music and vibes is coming to airwaves in and around Wilmington.
Launching during Black History Month, Power 107.1 FM has deep roots in the community.
Power 107.1 FM is a sister station of WWIL 1490 AM, which was one of the first urban radio stations in Wilmington.
Senator Luther Jordan owned 1490 AM during the late 1980s and early 1990s. 1490 AM was purchased by Carolina Christian radio in 1992, and signed on the air in March of 1993. Its main source of programming at the time was southern gospel music on 1490 AM. In June of 2000, WWIL 1490 AM became a full-time urban gospel radio station with Bishop James Utley Jr. and team as coordinators.
In April 2011, CLI radio LLC signed an agreement with Carolina Christian radio to purchase WWIL 1490 AM. While under new ownership, CLI Radio LLC management team added WLTT 1180 AM news, talk, sports, and old school classics.
Program scheduling on WWIL 1490 AM changed from light programming to inspirational programming and is now PRAISE Radio. Its sister stations, WLTT 1180 AM and Power, added urban contemporary programming to FM in order to reach a broader range of audience.
WWIL 1490 AM, Praise 104.9 FM, WLTT 1180 AM and Power 107.1 FM are currently the only two signals in the Wilmington market that offer urban adult contemporary programming and inspirational programming.
Besides R&B, gospel and soul music of new and old, Power 107.1 FM will offer a variety of shows starting with the Steve Harvey Morning Show, and middays with Omega Jones, Doug Williams in the afternoon and more.
The radio station launches February 1, and you’ll be able to find it on your radio dial starting February 3.
