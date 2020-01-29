Towson looks to extend streak vs UNCW

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Seahawks have scored 65.4 points per game across nine conference games. That's an improvement from the 61 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 40.3 percent of the 134 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 64.8 percent of his free throws this season.