Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Wilmington boutique hotel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Inc cut the ribbon on a brand new boutique hotel downtown Tuesday.
The Hive boasts 14 apartment- style suites featuring luxury linens, original art and furniture, full size kitchens and complimentary in - suite snacks.
Its located off 2nd Street and welcomes tourists, business travelers or group rentals for wedding parties or extended stays.
The first six suites were open to guests in June 2019; the remaining eight were completed in November 2019 following Hurricane Florence damage repair.
The hotel is locally owned and operated and notes its pet friendly, too.
