Rape Crisis Center shares resources after arrest of NHCS teacher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Rape Crisis Center is offering resources for families in “light of recent news.”
At the Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center, supervisor Chelsea Croom says they focus on “primary prevention” as a way of using education to stop sexual violence before it occurs.
Croom encourages any parents with concerns to reach out to local community agencies.
They offer many resources to help parents navigate conversations with children about physical boundaries, how others should and shouldn’t touch them and how to speak up if they are ever made to feel uncomfortable.
“We’ve got the Carousel Center, the Rape Crisis Center, Domestic Violence Center, there are tons of places in the community that are here to answer questions that they have and we’re happy to talk with them and provide them with our resources and let them know its good to have conversations, ongoing conversations with your kids and to trust them when they’re telling you something doesn’t feel right,” Croom said.
The Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis phone line is 910-392-7460.
Other resources for parents/guardians recommended by the Rape Crisis Center:
Online:
- Tips for Talking, https://www.plannedparenthood.org/learn/parents/tips-talking
-Talking to Children & Teens about Sexual Abuse, www.nsopw.gov/en-US/Education/TalkingChild
Books:
- "Talk to Me First: Everything You Need to Know to Become Your Kids’ “Go-To” Person about Sex, by Deborah Roffman
-"It’s Not the Stork! A Book about Girls, Boys, Babies, and Families", by Robie Harris (age 4 & up)
-"It’s So Amazing! A Book about Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies, & Families", by Robie Harris (age 7 & up)
-"Let’s Talk About S-E-X: A Guide for Kids 9-12 and Their Parents", by Sam Gitchel (age 9 & up)
-"It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, & Sexual Health", by Robie Harris (age 10 & up)
-"S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties, 2nd Edition", by Heather Corinna (Teens & Young Adult)
-"Consent. The New Rules of Sex Education: Every Teen’s Guide to Healthy Sexual Relationships", by Jennifer Lang, MD. (Teens) *also covers Sexual Abuse
-"God Made All of Me, A Book to Help Children Protect Their Bodies", by Justin & Lindsey Holcomb
-"Your Body Belongs to You", By Cornelia Spelman
-"I Said No! A Kid-to-kid Guide to Keeping Private Parts Private", by Kimberly King
