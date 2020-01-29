Raleigh consider 2nd best place in the world for quality of life

(WECT) - If you’re looking to improve your quality of life consider heading to North Carolina’s state capital. Numbeo ranks Raleigh as second — in the WORLD — on its quality of life index by city for 2020.
The Queen City also made the list with Charlotte's ranking at number 9.
Numbeo is a free crowd-sourced website, much like Wikipedia, that is billed as the largest database of user-posted information about cities and countries around the globe.
The index assess 227 cities internationally and puts Canberra, Australia at the top of the list, though it's unclear if the data was analyzed before or after the massive wildfires.
