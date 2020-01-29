Public meeting held on proposal to close 4 Columbus Co schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A plan to close four public schools had some parents voicing their concerns Tuesday night at South Columbus High School.
Columbus County Schools held its second of three planned public meetings on the proposal.
The superintendent says the decision to close the schools comes down to numbers. Deanne Meadows said last month some of the smaller schools in the county cost more to operate than what they’re given by the state to run them because of declining enrollment.
If the plan is approved, Hallsboro Middle, Acme Delco Middle, Guideway Elementary and the Fair Bluff campus of Columbus Career and College Academy would all close. Parents have expressed particular concern over longer bus rides for students and the stress of switching schools.
“Nobody feels like we’ve had enough time to look at the proposal, and to get into the numbers of the proposal and at the end of the day, by closing Guideway Elementary, you are closing not only a school, but you’re closing a FEMA and Red Cross shelter that has been invaluable in the last three storms," Guideway Elementary parent Anthony Ransom said.
The Columbus County Board of Education could vote on the proposal at its next meeting which is February 3.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.