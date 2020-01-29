Middle school band teacher committed sex crimes with 12-year-old student this school year, warrants say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to warrants, Peter Frank’s five alleged victims were between the ages of 12 and 14 when they were reportedly abused.
The warrants detailing charges for the youngest victim say the offense occurred this school year and stretched through December 31, 2019.
The documents don’t describe the nature of the crimes, but note that Frank “did take and attempt to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with the victims, who were all under the age of 16 at the time “for the purpose of arousing and gratifying sexual desire.”
The victim that approached the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office is 30 years old now, but the other victims named in the warrants are currently 13, 14 and 16 years old; Two alleged victims are 17 years old.
New Hanover County School officials said Tuesday that Frank currently suspended with pay and has been since Jan. 23.
