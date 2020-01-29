Little Black Dress Initiative increases awareness about human trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A little black dress never goes out of fashion. This week, however, the dresses are particularly in style.
The Junior League of Wilmington’s Little Black Dress Initiative is a week-long campaign designed to harness the power of social media to increase awareness around human trafficking and to raise money to support the League’s efforts.
The week culminates with a Mardi Gras Masquerade on Fri., Jan 31 at at Warehouse 1856.
Tickets are available online through Thursday night and a limited number at the door on Friday at an increased cost.
