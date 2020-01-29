Leland police looking for man accused of taking dropped wallet

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man accused of taking a wallet that was dropped by another customer at a local grocery story.
According to a Facebook post from Leland police, the incident took place at the Food Lion located at 103 Village Road on Jan. 22.
“The pictured individual picked up a wallet that had been dropped on the floor by another customer and kept it,” the post states.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Kazee at 910-371-0274.
