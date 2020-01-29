Kure Beach says expanding Island Greenway is not a need for the town

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in Kure Beach have reached out to leaders of the town asking to extend the Island Greenway, currently in Carolina Beach, into their town.
Town leaders are not against the project, however, they say they just can’t afford it.
“It came up during our election on the form for our election," says Kure Beach Commissioner Joseph Whitley. "Of course there was a lot of discussion of it on Facebook, citizens ask us, email us, some of the rental companies have asked for it but it’s the same answer, we’re pretty unified with this across the board. It would be great to have but we just don’t have the money for it.”
Whitley released a letter to the town explaining some of the reasons why this extension, just isn’t in the plans right now for the town. They continue to work on projects that help improve storm drainage.
“We learned a lot of lessons during Florence with flooding, and we need to take more proactive action on that,” says Whitley. We’ve been working on that for years but it showed us that there are areas that need vast improvement."
Whitley goes to say it would cost the town millions of dollars out of pocket to build on over a three mile stretch.
The green way I would consider it a want and not necessarily a need at this point," says Whitley." No one is opposed to it but we just have to prioritize. We’re a small town, it’s money, we have to prioritize money.”
