Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony says he's eager to return to the Tar Heels as soon as he's cleared in his recovery from knee surgery. The star point guard has been sidelined since before the December arthroscopic procedure to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. It's unclear exactly when he might return. Anthony has missed 11 straight games but says he wants to make sure he's “100% confident in myself" before returning. The potential one-and-done NBA prospect also says he's “all in” on returning to play with the Tar Heels, who are 4-7 without him.