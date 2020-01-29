First Alert Forecast: a couple of quick rain systems to close January

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Made it to Wednesday afternoon! Thanks for checking in! In your First Alert Forecast, an active jet stream pattern will deliver varying rain chances to the Cape Fear Region. Plan around these odds: a clean 0% Wednesday, a modest 30% Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and Friday afternoon, and then a more significant 70% Friday night. Showers ought to be pedestrian and manageable i.e. neither flooding nor severe weather are thankfully not part of the narrative at this time.
Other First Alert Forecast highlights include...
- a risk of a leftover shower on an otherwise dry Saturday.
- a completely dry Groundhog Day / Super Bowl Sunday.
- seasonably cool temperatures leading up to the weekend.
- balmier-than-average air developing early next week.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days at Wilmington right here.
