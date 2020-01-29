Coroner: Coker University student dies after being shot at Hartsville nightclub

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub has claimed the life of a third person.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 18-year-old Garrett Bakhsh, a Coker University student from Maryland, died at 8 p.m. Tuesday from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
Police responded to the deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were also killed in the shooting. Officials said three others were hurt.
A spokesperson for the city of Hartsville announced on Monday that two people were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.
Darius Dickey, 20, is one of the suspects, according to officials. He faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Monday where a judge denied him bond.
The name of the second suspect and their specific charges has not been released yet.
