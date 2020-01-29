Coloring book illustrates local black history month heroes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a creative way of teaching black history--a coloring book that illustrates African American history makers.
Cedric Harrison is the creator.
“I was inspired to create the coloring book from frustration that came after I found out about Wilmington’s rich African American heritage once I left Wilmington,” Harrison says. “I wanted to create something that could teach people young and old far and wide about the wonders of Wilmington that seemed to be hidden or forgotten about.”
Harrison is the founder of Support the Ports, a non-profit agency whose mission is to enhance, cultivate and provide a renewed sense of community ownership and excellence.
The artwork includes super hero drawings of Black History Month heroes like Michael Jordan, Althea Gibson and Meadowlark Lemon.
Each book cost $10.
“Money from the sales of Wilmington NC in Color will go towards our tourism business we are trying to create around the history of Wilmington,” Harrison says. “A percentage also goes to help us continue Support the Port’s regular programming - services in our community that help connect people to the resources they need to thrive in our city despite challenges like hurricane damage, generational poverty, and lack of access to jobs and educational opportunities.”
